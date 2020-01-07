Man alleged to have fired fatal gunshots ordered to stand trial, pleads not guilty

A Madison man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first-degree intentional homicide after he was ordered to stand trial on the charge following a preliminary hearing.
Larence G. Thomas, 37, is charged with shooting Malik J. Moss, 19, to death on Sept. 28 outside Ridgecrest Apartments on Northport Drive on Madison's North Side.
Dane County Circuit Judge Peter Anderson found there was enough evidence to find probable cause that Thomas committed the homicide. Thomas and a co-defendant, Leearthur J. Taylor, 33, of Madison, are scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 24 before Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds, who will be the trial judge in the case.
Anderson's ruling came after testimony from Madison police Detective Lisa Fahrenbruch, who said she reviewed security video that captured Thomas with a gun shooting Moss.
Thomas' lawyer, Michael Covey, argued the video had no sound and did not show a flash from the gun. Taylor, who also pointed a gun at Moss, could have shot him instead, Covey argued.
Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser said, though, that while Taylor was carrying a rifle he did not point it at Moss until after Moss had been shot by Thomas.
Thomas fled Madison after the shooting and was arrested a few weeks later in Mississippi.
Taylor, who was arrested in Madison three days after the shooting, was ordered to stand trial on a homicide charge after a preliminary hearing in December.
A criminal complaint states a woman saw her son fighting with Moss, then said her brother, Thomas, shot Moss and ran off.