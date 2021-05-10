Man agrees to plead guilty to federal attempted arson charge

Both Johnson and Fierro are seeking dismissal of the charges on those grounds.

Johnson faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on one of the attempted arson charges, with a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.

No plea hearing date has been set.

According to an FBI agent's affidavit filed with a criminal complaint in September, Johnson and Fierro were identified as two people who carried a gasoline can from the Downtown YWCA first to an unnamed building that in photos contained in the affidavit is recognizable as Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.

The affidavit states an unidentified man used a skateboard to break a window on the building, then Johnson used other objects to break more glass. A woman identified as Fierro then poured liquid from a red container into the building, which Johnson then tried to set ablaze.

While a fire was ignited from the liquid's vapors, the building itself did not catch fire.

Surveillance images showed that a short time later, the affidavit states, Johnson and Fierro broke windows at a business recognizable in photos as Chalmers and poured liquid from the red container into the building. There are apartments located on the upstairs floors of the building that were occupied at the time.