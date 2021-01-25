Man agrees to plead guilty to attempted arson of City-County Building

A 26-year-old Madison man has agreed to plead guilty to the attempted arson of the City-County Building during destructive protests on June 23 that led to the toppling of two statues Downtown, court documents show.

Under a plea agreement filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Madison, Marquon M. Clark would face between six and nine years in federal prison, to run at the same time as a state prison sentence Clark is serving, and pay restitution of $105,171. He is accused of throwing a flaming roll of paper towels into a window of the City-County Building, starting a small fire in a city engineering office during the early-morning hours of June 24.

Under the agreement, Clark could withdraw his guilty plea if U.S. District Judge James Peterson, who is assigned the case, does not agree with the sentencing terms. A date has not yet been set for a plea hearing.

Without a plea deal, the maximum sentence for the arson charge, if convicted, would be 20 years in prison, along with a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. The mandatory minimum sentence is five years.