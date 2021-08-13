Man admits he was speeding, pleads guilty to reckless homicide in 2019 East Washington crash that killed 1

But proof of drunken driving in this case was circumstantial, Brown said. Despite being thrown from the car in the crash, Natcone was able to flee the scene and was not arrested until much later. As a result, Brown said, there were no blood or breath tests taken from Natcone.

Originally, another man was named as having caused the crash, but the police investigation subsequently found that man was a passenger in the car and not the driver.

Dismissal of the drunken driving-related charges against Natcone required a finding by Reynolds that the dismissal is in the public interest, and with his no contest plea to the reckless homicide charge, she agreed that it was.

It is expected that Natcone's DOC supervision for his last drunken driving conviction will be revoked by DOC, and that he'll be sentenced to prison. The plea agreement calls for Natcone's reckless homicide sentence to be served at the same time as any sentence he gets from DOC.

According to a criminal complaint, Natcone had been drinking at various bars in the hours before the crash, which happened around 1:10 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2019.