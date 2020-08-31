 Skip to main content
Man admits going 65 mph on Williamson Street before crashing into car, fire station, Madison police say
Police lights siren squad car generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man admitted to going 65 miles per hour on Williamson Street before crashing into another car and then a fire station early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

Firefighters were asleep upstairs in the back of Madison Fire Department Station 3, 1217 Williamson St., about 1 a.m. when they were awakened by a loud bang, as a speeding car skidded into and damaged an apparatus bay door, blocking a fire truck inside the station, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The car was significantly damaged, but the 19-year-old driver was not injured, DeSpain said.

The driver, who was not impaired, admitted to speeding about 65 mph on Williamson Street when he struck another car that was crossing Williamson at South Few Street, DeSpain said.

The driver, who was not named, was cited for reckless driving, operating after suspension, non-registration, and operating without insurance.

Police shooting of Jacob Blake, response to the shooting top recent notable crimes

