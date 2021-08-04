Man accused of taking part in fatal shooting of 19-year-old was defending family, defense says

A man who was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in 2019 in Madison was trying to defend himself and his family, the man’s defense attorney argued in court Wednesday.
Leearthur Taylor, 35, is accused of taking part in the Sept. 28 shooting death of Malik J. Moss in a parking lot outside of the Ridgecrest Apartments on Northport Drive. Taylor did not fire the shots that killed Moss, but the state has argued he was standing by with a shotgun to finish the job if needed and that is sufficient for him to be convicted of aiding and abetting the murder.
“You’ve only heard one side of the story,” Defense Attorney John Smerlinski told the jury on day three of Taylor’s trial Wednesday. “My client was acting in self defense or defense of others.”
Smerlinski has not yet explained why he believes Taylor was acting in self defense, but has used his witnesses to demonstrate that Moss showed up to the parking lot with two friends, at least one of whom had a gun.
Lawrence G. Thomas, 39, who is Taylor’s uncle, was sentenced in December to 25 years in prison for shooting Moss several times and killing him because of a conflict between Moss and members’ of Thomas’ family. Thomas said Wednesday he shot Moss six times, but only because he heard one of Moss’ friends fire first and believed Moss could have been armed.
Moss was unarmed during the shooting and the physical fight that led up to his death. But Jawebb Matthews, one of Moss’ friends, fired a weapon at members of Taylor’s family and Moss as the fight broke out but didn’t hit anyone, Madison police detective Lisa Fahrenbruch said. Matthews was about 70-100 feet away from the fight.
Witnesses have had conflicting accounts of who fired the first shot, and the video surveillance that captured Moss’ killing does not have sound.
The physical altercation started with a fist fight between Moss and Paris Parker, who is Taylor’s brother and was 16 at the time. Several of Taylor’s family members — including Thomas, his mother and his sister — were a few feet away from the fight.
Seconds after the start of the fist fight, the first shots are fired and Taylor runs up to the group with the shotgun in hand, according to the video and witnesses. At a few points after that, Taylor is seen in the video pointing the shotgun at Moss.
The dispute revolves around Moss' relationship with Markeria Thomas, Taylor's cousin. She shares a son with Moss. Moss had previously punched Markeria Thomas and had also punched Taylor in the face one day before the shooting.
Fahrenbruch said there is no evidence Taylor's shotgun was fired other than testimony from Samaja Pashal, 17, who was present during the shooting but mixed up details about it, at times confusing Thomas and Taylor. No shotgun shells were found on the scene, police said. Taylor told police he didn't think the shotgun was loaded but that he didn't check.
Since Taylor didn’t use the shotgun, Smerlinski moved Wednesday for the charges against Taylor to be dismissed.
Dane County prosecutor Andrea Raymond objected, arguing that Taylor prevented Moss from getting away by working with Larence Thomas and Paris Parker to surround Moss as he was shot.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Josann Reynolds rejected Smerlinski’s motion. She said whether or not Taylor was the shooter, he can still be convicted of being party to the crime. She said Taylor's actions put him “in the realm of aiding and abetting.”
“I watched the video along with everybody else,” Reynolds said. “It clearly shows this defendant, with a gun, pointing at the victim in this case. He’s not the only one, but he is actively involved.”
Taylor said he wishes to testify on his own behalf and is scheduled to take the stand Thursday morning.