Man accused of taking part in fatal shooting of 19-year-old was defending family, defense says

Moss was unarmed during the shooting and the physical fight that led up to his death. But Jawebb Matthews, one of Moss’ friends, fired a weapon at members of Taylor’s family and Moss as the fight broke out but didn’t hit anyone, Madison police detective Lisa Fahrenbruch said. Matthews was about 70-100 feet away from the fight.

Witnesses have had conflicting accounts of who fired the first shot, and the video surveillance that captured Moss’ killing does not have sound.

The physical altercation started with a fist fight between Moss and Paris Parker, who is Taylor’s brother and was 16 at the time. Several of Taylor’s family members — including Thomas, his mother and his sister — were a few feet away from the fight.

Seconds after the start of the fist fight, the first shots are fired and Taylor runs up to the group with the shotgun in hand, according to the video and witnesses. At a few points after that, Taylor is seen in the video pointing the shotgun at Moss.

The dispute revolves around Moss' relationship with Markeria Thomas, Taylor's cousin. She shares a son with Moss. Moss had previously punched Markeria Thomas and had also punched Taylor in the face one day before the shooting.