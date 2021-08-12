Man accused of supplying gun in murder of Chicago police officer has ties to Madison

The man who allegedly supplied the gun used to shoot and kill a Chicago police officer is a former Madison resident previously convicted in Dane County of felony theft.

Eric Morgan, 22, who moved from Madison to Chicago in 2018, is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction, and obstruction of justice in connection with the Saturday killing of 29-year-old police officer Ella French, allegedly by Morgan's 21-year-old brother, Emonte. Emonte is charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities said the brothers and a woman were in an SUV when police pulled them over for expired plates, and French was shot after Emonte struggled with police.

Eric Morgan was sentenced to three years of probation in June 2019 after pleading guilty to theft as a party to a crime, according to Dane County court records.

He was initially arrested for armed robbery after he and another man took $180 from four Dodgeville residents in the Flower Lane and Gammon Road area on June 1, 2018, according to Madison police's initial report of the incident.