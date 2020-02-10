Man accused of sister's murder found incompetent, ordered to state mental hospital

A Madison man charged with the shooting death of his sister on Christmas Eve at her home on Madison's West Side is presently incompetent to stand trial and will be treated at a state mental hospital until he regains competency, a Dane County judge said Monday.

Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn said Joseph G. Green, 57, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Sheila M. Green, 63, at her home on South Midvale Boulevard, presently lacks the capacity to assist his defense.

Green would be housed either at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison or Winnebago Mental Health Institute near Oshkosh, where under Bailey-Rihn's order he would be treated involuntarily with medication until he is competent.

In the meantime, legal proceedings against Green are suspended.

Dr. Craig Schoenecker, a forensic psychiatrist, testified that during an hour-long examination on Jan. 17 at the Dane County Jail, Green shared delusional perspectives about his legal situation and about his attorneys. Schoenecker said Green also told him he believed he was charged with homicide and was being held in custody because of a conspiracy by members of his family to silence accusations he has made about them.

