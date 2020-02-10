Man accused of sister's murder found incompetent, ordered to state mental hospital

A Madison man charged with the shooting death of his sister on Christmas Eve at her home on Madison's West Side is presently incompetent to stand trial and will be treated at a state mental hospital until he regains competency, a Dane County judge said Monday.
Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn said Joseph G. Green, 57, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Sheila M. Green, 63, at her home on South Midvale Boulevard, presently lacks the capacity to assist his defense.
Green would be housed either at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison or Winnebago Mental Health Institute near Oshkosh, where under Bailey-Rihn's order he would be treated involuntarily with medication until he is competent.
In the meantime, legal proceedings against Green are suspended.
Dr. Craig Schoenecker, a forensic psychiatrist, testified that during an hour-long examination on Jan. 17 at the Dane County Jail, Green shared delusional perspectives about his legal situation and about his attorneys. Schoenecker said Green also told him he believed he was charged with homicide and was being held in custody because of a conspiracy by members of his family to silence accusations he has made about them.
Schoenecker also said Green struck him as intelligent and well-educated and said Green told him he has several college degrees. He said Green told him he is not in need of treatment or psychotropic medications and has been misdiagnosed in the past as schizophrenic.
Schoenecker's written report concluded Green is incompetent, but Schoenecker was required to testify Monday because Green said through his attorneys, state assistant public defenders Colleen Taylor and Laura Breun, that he believes he is competent.
Taylor argued Bailey-Rihn should either find Green competent, or she could find him incompetent but not order him to take medication. By law, Green could be committed to an institution for up to a year but will be re-examined periodically. Schoenecker testified he believes Green would respond quickly to medication.
A criminal complaint states a man police believe to be Green called 911 reporting his sister needed an ambulance. Police watched surveillance video that showed Green arriving at his Sawyer Terrace apartment building in the same time frame that he placed the 911 call and deposit something in an outdoor trash bin. Police checked the bin and found a handgun in a holster, loaded with the same type of ammunition as the shell casings that were found in Sheila Green's house, the complaint states.
Green did not give a statement to police.
A search warrant filed in late December states police who searched Green's apartment after his arrest found guns, gun parts, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, holsters and other gun accessories in the apartment.