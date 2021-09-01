Man accused of attempted homicide at homeless shelter now competent

A man charged with shooting another resident of a temporary men's homeless shelter on Madison's East Side is now competent to stand trial, a judge ruled.
Ronald E. Stephens, 23, of Madison, who had been found incompetent to assist in his defense in June, is now competent after receiving mental health treatment, according to the findings of a doctor that were agreed to by Stephens' attorney and prosecutors.
Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn set a preliminary hearing for Stephens for Sept. 24.
Stephens is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the March 22 shooting at the former city of Madison Fleet Services Building, which was being used as a temporary shelter for homeless men.
After a finding that Stephens was incompetent, he was ordered committed to the state Department of Health Services for treatment. The finding suspended proceedings against him.
A criminal complaint states Stephens could be seen on security video walking down some stairs at the Fleet Services Building holding a gun. The victim then challenged Stephens, saying to him, "Boy, you ain't scaring nobody with the (gun)," the complaint states.
Stephens then shot the man in the chest at close range. He fired again at the man as he tried to stumble away. He fired a third shot as the man lay on the floor, according to the complaint.