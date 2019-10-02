Nearly two years after he was charged with stabbing a man to death, a Stoughton man is once again headed for trial after he was found competent Wednesday to assist his lawyer in court.
Ted J. Bruno, 51, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the Nov. 27, 2017, death of Kim M. Gaida, had been set to stand trial about a year ago, but was found incompetent and was ordered hospitalized for treatment to return him to competency.
In April, Dane County Circuit Judge William Hanrahan ordered that psychotropic medication be administered to Bruno, who had declined to take any medications.
Bruno had insisted that he was competent and that he was the victim of a conspiracy that included his own attorney.
According to a report from a doctor who examined Bruno, the medication has restored him to competency. Hanrahan said Wednesday he'll set trial dates, though Bruno's attorney, Eric Schulenburg, said it's likely he'll add "an additional plea" before the trial, likely a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
A criminal complaint states that Bruno, who had recently rented a room from Gaida, stabbed Gaida several times, including once in the heart. Bruno told police that Gaida attacked him first, the complaint states.