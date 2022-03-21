Man, 87, dies in crash off Dodge County road into trees, authorities say

An 87-year-old man died Sunday night in a crash off a Dodge County road into trees, authorities reported.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Highway C west of Highway I, in the town of Chester, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The initial investigation showed that a 2008 Mercury was heading east on Highway C and failed to negotiate a curve to the left, went off the road and struck several trees in the south ditch area, Schmidt said.

The driver, who was the only person in the Mercury, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner, Schmidt said.

The man’s name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

