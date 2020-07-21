Man, 73, battered by driver he tried to help after crash into tree on North Side, Madison police say

A 73-year-old man was battered by a driver he tried to help who had just crashed into a tree on the North Side on Friday afternoon, Madison police reported.
At about 2 p.m., the man came out of his Maple Wood Lane home on the North Side, and was about to start shucking some corn at a picnic table when he spotted a car that had just crashed into a large pine tree, DeSpain said.
The man asked the driver of the heavily-damaged car if he needed assistance and without speaking, the driver walked up to the man and began punching him in the face, DeSpain said.
A neighbor saw the attack and called police, while the homeowner got up from the picnic table, and attempted to create some space from the suspect, who was now trying to kick him. The driver eventually fled, getting back into the car, and after spinning the tires, was able to free it from the area of the toppled tree, DeSpain said.
Police have not located the driver, who faces arrest for aggravated battery of an elderly person and hit-and-run, DeSpain said.
