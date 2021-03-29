Man, 71, escapes injury when hit by car while crossing Near East Side street, Madison police say

A 71-year-old man escaped injury when he was hit by a car while crossing a Near East Side street on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the man was crossing Williamson Street from South Ingersoll Street when a car heading west on Williamson struck him on the side of his body, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

The man had no observable injuries and denied needing medical attention after he was checked out, Grigg said.

The car never stopped and fled from the area. The man provided officers a license plate of the car and it was determined to be a stolen white Hyundai Accent, Grigg said.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.