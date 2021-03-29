 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man, 71, escapes injury when hit by car while crossing Near East Side street, Madison police say
alert

Man, 71, escapes injury when hit by car while crossing Near East Side street, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 71-year-old man escaped injury when he was hit by a car while crossing a Near East Side street on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the man was crossing Williamson Street from South Ingersoll Street when a car heading west on Williamson struck him on the side of his body, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

The man had no observable injuries and denied needing medical attention after he was checked out, Grigg said.

The car never stopped and fled from the area. The man provided officers a license plate of the car and it was determined to be a stolen white Hyundai Accent, Grigg said.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics