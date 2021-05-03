Man, 70, faces 7th OWI after crash on South Side, Madison police say

A 70-year-old man faces his seventh OWI after a crash on the South Side on Saturday night, Madison police reported.
Julio A. Garrido was driving erratically on West Washington Avenue and crashed near South Park Street and Emerald Street about 8:40 p.m. Saturday, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.
Garrido, who was not injured, was taken to the Dane County Jail and tentatively charged with a seventh offense of operating while intoxicated, tampering with ignition interlock, and operating while revoked.