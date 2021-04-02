Man, 62, suffers critical head injury intervening in fight at East Side bar, Madison police say

A 62-year-old man suffered a critical head injury intervening in a fight at an East Side bar early Friday morning, Madison police reported.

Emergency responders were dispatched to Players Sports Bar, 2013 Winnebago St., shortly after 2 a.m. on a report of a fight and an injured man, Sgt. Kurt Wege said in a report.

Arriving officers found the 62-year-old man unconscious and learned a 39-year-old suspect had fled the scene, Wege said.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital with a head wound and was in critical but stable condition, Wege said.

Witnesses told police the 62-year-old man tried to intervene in an ongoing disturbance and was injured while doing so. The 39-year-old suspect remains at large and the investigation is ongoing, Wege said.

