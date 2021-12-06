 Skip to main content
Man, 60, threatened guests with screwdriver, knife at Madison Plaza Hotel, police say
A 60-year-old man was arrested after threatening guests with a knife and screwdriver at the Madison Plaza Hotel on Saturday, Madison police reported.

Ryan C. Paschal faces tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangering safety and bail jumping.

Police were called to the hotel at 3841 E Washington Ave. about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

A man told police a man later identified as Paschal poked his chest with the knife and yelled racial slurs near the lobby, and other witnesses said Paschal also made threats with a screwdriver, Fryer said.

Paschal admitted that he threatened other guests with a screwdriver, but did not provide police with other information, Fryer said.

