Man, 60, threatened guests with screwdriver, knife at Madison Plaza Hotel, police say

A 60-year-old man was arrested after threatening guests with a knife and screwdriver at the Madison Plaza Hotel on Saturday, Madison police reported.
Ryan C. Paschal faces tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangering safety and bail jumping.
Police were called to the hotel at 3841 E Washington Ave. about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
A man told police a man later identified as Paschal poked his chest with the knife and yelled racial slurs near the lobby, and other witnesses said Paschal also made threats with a screwdriver, Fryer said.
Paschal admitted that he threatened other guests with a screwdriver, but did not provide police with other information, Fryer said.