Man, 53, charged with alleged sexual assault of teenager

A Mount Horeb man was charged Tuesday with the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl who lived near him when he lived in Middleton.

Brian R. Henige, 53, was charged with sexual assault of a child under 16, a charge enhanced by an allegation that the crime happened within a school zone, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

The charge carries up to 40 years in prison, plus another five years because of the school zone enhancement.

Henige also faces two counts of exposing his genitals and one count of exposing a child to harmful materials. All are felonies.

Henige, who was arrested last weekend, was ordered released on a signature bond after appearing in court Tuesday with conditions that he not have contact with the girl or be near her home, and that he have no unsupervised contact with any other minors. He’ll be back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 22.

According to the complaint:

Police were contacted by the girl’s father last week after the girl told a school counselor about the alleged assaults, which she said had begun in August. The girl’s family and Henige know one another.