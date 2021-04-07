Man, 39, turns himself in for incident at East Side bar that critically injured man, 62, Madison police say

A 39-year-old man turned himself in Wednesday morning for an incident at an East Side bar early Friday that critically injured a 62-year-old man, Madison police reported.

James R. Krogman was taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of substantial battery, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report Wednesday.

The 62-year-old man suffered a critical head injury when he tried to intervene in a fight at Players Sports Bar, 2013 Winnebago St., shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, Sgt. Kurt Wege said in a report after the incident.

Arriving officers found the 62-year-old man unconscious and learned that Krogman had fled the scene, allegedly after injuring the man.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital with a head wound and was in critical condition but stable, Wege said.

Grigg told the State Journal on Wednesday that the the man's condition was unchanged.

