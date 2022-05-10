Man, 2 teens arrested in vehicle theft and 100 mph pursuit, Janesville police report

An 18-year-old man, and a 16-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested early Tuesday morning in a vehicle theft and pursuit, Janesville police reported.

The incident began shortly before 3 a.m., when officers were sent to the 1300 block of East Memorial Drive after a homeowner caught two males attempting to steal his Kia, which has been a target for car thieves, Sgt. Dean Sukus said in a statement.

The homeowner saw the suspects leave in another Kia and reported the license plate number to police, Sukus said.

A Janesville officer located the Kia at Milton Avenue and Walker Street and attempted to stop it, but the Kia fled from officers west on Centerway Street and then south on Center Avenue, nearly hitting a pedestrian at Center and Joliet Street, Sukus said.

The pursuit continued south on Highway 51 with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour. A Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to deploy stop sticks, but the Kia continued to drive on two flat front tires, Sukus said.

The pursuit ended near Beloit at Riverside Street and Bayliss Drive, with the three occupants exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot. With the assistance of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, town of Beloit police, and city of Beloit police, a perimeter was set up around the area and all suspects were captured, Sukus said.

Investigators determined that the Kia involved in the pursuit was stolen in Beloit, and the three suspects in Tuesday’s pursuit also were caught breaking into a residence on Elida Street in Janesville on April 26. Three suspects were captured immediately in the April 26 incident, while Matthew E. Kluth, 18, of Beloit, fled in another stolen vehicle later found abandoned in Beloit. Kluth, who also was the driver in Tuesday’s incident, had not been apprehended until Tuesday, Sukus said.

Kluth was arrested on tentative charges of operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent, felony fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, possession of burglary tools-party to the crime, criminal damage to property-party to the crime, resisting/obstructing an officer, trespassing, and a warrant for failure to report to jail for Tuesday’s incident, and burglary, operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent, felony fleeing, resisting/obstructing an officer, dognapping, and theft for the April 26 incident, Sukus said.

The 16-year-old and 15-year-old, both of Beloit, were arrested in tentative charges of operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger, possession of burglary tools-party to the crime, criminal damage to property-party to the crime, resisting/obstructing an officer, and trespassing, Sukus said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.