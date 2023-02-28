A man and two teens were arrested after a crash of a stolen vehicle that was being chased by the owner’s family on the East Side, Madison police reported.
Madison police initially received a report about a red vehicle driving recklessly with the occupants pointing guns out the window early Sunday morning, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
An officer located the red vehicle and another vehicle involved in some type of high-speed chase near Fair Oaks Avenue, and additional information indicated the red vehicle was stolen and being chased by the owner's family, Fryer said.
Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the stolen vehicle crashed at Milwaukee Street and Walter Street while attempting to evade the other vehicle, with the occupants running from the scene, Fryer said.
Numerous officers responded to the area and all three occupants were arrested, Fryer said.
