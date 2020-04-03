Man, 18, 'known to family' arrested in killings of UW doctor, husband, UW-Madison police say

One of the last things she worked on was screening employees for COVID-19, said Dr. James Bigham, a clinical associate professor in the same department. When the department was short staffed, Potter was the one calling up employees to give them their test results and make sure they were clear to go back to work, he said.

In her more than 20 years working for UW Health, she “taught and mentored hundreds of medical students and family medicine residents,” Stiles said.

One of those residents was Bigham. He met Potter 10 years ago, and she was a role model and mentor for him during the three years of his residency.

Bigham said Potter was an “exceptional physician”, but also genuinely cared about her patients. She taught him the importance of providing care with compassion, Bigham said.

“I know I'm a better doctor today because of the example that Beth has set for me,” Bigham said.

Potter was “the sort of person who always wanted to check in and know how you were doing,” Bigham said. She was quick to give a heartwarming smile. He said she’ll be sorely missed in the department of family medicine.