Man, 18, 'known to family' arrested in killings of UW doctor, husband, police say

An 18-year-old man was arrested Friday in the killings of a UW-Madison doctor and her husband, UW-Madison police said.
Khari Sanford, 18, was arrested on two counts of being a party to first-degree intentional homicide, UW Police Chief Kristen Roman said Friday. Sanford was booked into the Dane County Jail at 2:22 a.m.
“The suspect is known to the family, and as we shared in a previous statement, we believe that this was not a random act,” Roman said. “It was calculated, cold-blooded and senseless.”
Dr. Beth Potter, 52, a family medicine physician, and her husband, Robin Carre, 57, an educator and former coaching director at Regent Soccer Club, died from “homicidal related trauma,” the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.
Their bodies were found Tuesday morning by a jogger who saw them lying in a ditch about a quarter of a mile into the UW Arboretum from the entrance on North Wingra Drive, police said. Carre died at the scene, and Potter was taken to a hospital where she died shortly afterward, the medical examiner’s office said.
Roman did not specify how Sanford knew the family, what his motive may have been or how the couple was killed. UW Police spokesman Marc Lovicott said the department is not releasing that information at this time.
Investigators “think this was a targeted act of violence against these two individuals,” Lovicott said.
Lovicott said Sanford is being held on party-to-a-crime charges because police are continuing to investigate and they “still have many leads to follow.”
“We know he was involved in their murders,” Lovicott said. “There may be others. There may not be.”
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or online at www.p3tips.com.
Sanford was arrested last year for car theft and accepted into a deferred prosecution program in February, according to online court records, which show him most recently living in Middleton.
He was on the roster as a receiver for West High School’s football team last fall, according to past Wisconsin State Journal stories, and previously lived on Madison’s South Side, according to court records. There he appears to have been a member of a community group in the Allied Drive neighborhood in 2018 known as the Brotherhood, according to a story in The Capital Times. The group organized sports for youth and served as a place for racial justice advocacy and mentoring for black teenage boys.
Recent posts on a Facebook page that appears to belong to Sanford include ones offering video games and video game equipment for sale and posts critical of police.
‘No words’
The news that someone would target Potter and Carre came as a shock to those who knew them. Longtime friend Dr. Melissa Stiles said it’s still hard to believe.
“I think we’re all trying to wrap our minds around it,” Stiles said. “There are no words.”
Carre and Potter had three children together, and were “always there for” them, Stiles said. The family lived on the Near West Side.
“They were just very kind,” said Curt Bjurlin, 47, who had been friends with Carre for about five years. Carre was a soccer coach for Bjurlin’s 18-year-old son.
Bjurlin said Carre was calm and quiet, with a dry sense of humor and usually a small smile on his face. He was an “understated person,” Bjurlin said.
Potter was generous, kind, gentle and warm, Stiles said. “She had a way of just making you feel at ease.”
Carre coached for several high school boys soccer teams in the area and was the president of Regent Soccer Club from 2012 to 2016, according to a statement from members of the Madison soccer community.
“Robin was always there with a shoulder to lean on,” Regent Soccer Club director Julie Bernhardt said in a statement. “Robin was a mentor to many and all around one of the nicest, kindest, gentlest people I have ever known. This community will miss Robin dearly.”
Although Carre was known for his love of soccer, Bjurlin said Carre was also a writer and loved books. Carre had a PhD in European history from the University of Illinois-Chicago. He offered consulting services to students and their families for the college search and application process.
The last time Bjurlin saw him, about three weeks ago, Carre told him he had plans to focus on writing.
Bjurlin recalled: “He said, ‘I’m going to brush off. I’m going to get back to my work. I’m going to write a book.’”
Mentor to many
Stiles said she last saw Potter virtually on a Zoom video conference Saturday. Potter had suggested they do happy hours electronically to keep in touch during the pandemic. Friends of more than 20 years, the two loved to go hiking and cross-country skiing together. Stiles said Potter loved the outdoors.
“Her loss will leave a large hole in so many hearts,” Stiles said. “I was so fortunate to be her colleague and her friend.”
Potter worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center, run by the UW-Madison Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and Access Community Health Centers.
One of the last things she worked on was screening employees for COVID-19, said Dr. James Bigham, a clinical associate professor in the same department. When the department was short staffed, Potter was the one calling up employees to give them their test results and make sure they were clear to go back to work, he said.
In her more than 20 years working for UW Health, she “taught and mentored hundreds of medical students and family medicine residents,” Stiles said.
One of those residents was Bigham. He met Potter 10 years ago, and she was a role model and mentor for him during the three years of his residency.
Bigham said Potter was an “exceptional physician” who genuinely cared about her patients. She taught him the importance of providing care with compassion, Bigham said.
“I know I’m a better doctor today because of the example that Beth has set for me,” Bigham said.
Potter was “the sort of person who always wanted to check in and know how you were doing,” Bigham said. She was quick to give a heartwarming smile. He said she’ll be sorely missed in the department of family medicine.
“Beth was just a gentle soul — a gentle spirit. She was really humble and unassuming,” Bigham said. “It just feels like you’re losing part of your family.”
State Journal reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.
