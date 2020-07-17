Man, 18, charged with rape in 2018 wanted for more violent crimes while out on bail, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An 18-year-old man charged with raping a woman in her home in 2018 is wanted for committing more violent crimes while out on bail, Madison police reported.

The department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking help locating Sir Emarion M. Tucker, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Tucker was charged as an adult in May 2019 with the September 2018 rape of a 43-year-old woman in her home in the 1800 block of Helene Parkway on the Southwest Side. He was charged with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery and burglary in that case.

Tucker was ordered held on $30,000 bail after Assistant District Attorney William Brown told Court Commissioner Brian Asmus the crime was “among the most brutal rapes I’ve seen.” He later posted the bail and was released.

On May 29, prosecutors say, Tucker attempted to assault another woman in the 7700 block of Radcliffe Drive. He has been charged with attempted second-degree sexual assault with use of force, armed robbery, battery, and two counts of bail jumping for the attack in that case, police spokesman Joel Despain said.