Man, 18, charged with rape in 2018 wanted for more violent crimes while out on bail, police say

An 18-year-old man charged with raping a woman in her home in 2018 is wanted for committing more violent crimes while out on bail, Madison police reported.
The department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking help locating Sir Emarion M. Tucker, who is considered armed and dangerous.
Tucker was charged as an adult in May 2019 with the September 2018 rape of a 43-year-old woman in her home in the 1800 block of Helene Parkway on the Southwest Side. He was charged with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery and burglary in that case.
Tucker was ordered held on $30,000 bail after Assistant District Attorney William Brown told Court Commissioner Brian Asmus the crime was “among the most brutal rapes I’ve seen.” He later posted the bail and was released.
On May 29, prosecutors say, Tucker attempted to assault another woman in the 7700 block of Radcliffe Drive. He has been charged with attempted second-degree sexual assault with use of force, armed robbery, battery, and two counts of bail jumping for the attack in that case, police spokesman Joel Despain said.
A 29-year-old Madison woman told police she was punched and robbed by a man wearing a ski mask who grabbed her from behind while she was walking and pulled her into a dimly lit area. The man claimed to have a gun, threatened to kill her, took her money and was attempting to sexually assault her when cars drove into the area. The woman yelled for help, and was able to run, but not before being punched in the face, DeSpain said.
Detectives also have developed probable cause to arrest Tucker for an attempted carjacking, robbery and battery of a 77-year-old woman on the Far East Side earlier this month.
In that case, the woman told police she had left Walgreen's, 4518 Cottage Grove Road, and was walking to her car when she realized a stranger was following her. The woman said she got in her car and locked the doors as the man approached the passenger side window. She rolled it down slightly as he was trying to talk with her, and the man initially asked for directions, but then reached in and unlocked the door.
The man got into the passenger seat, grabbed the woman by the hair and began punching her in the face, causing facial injuries, according to police. When he ordered her to start driving, she refused and instead began honking the horn, prompting the man to grab her purse and flee on foot.
Police urged anyone with information on Tucker's whereabouts to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Police said anyone who sees Tucker should call 911.
