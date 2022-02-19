 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Major gas leak' causes evacuation of multiple buildings near East Towne, Madison Fire Department says

A "major gas leak" has caused the evacuation of multiple buildings near East Towne Mall and won't be contained for several hours, the Madison Fire Department said. 

Fire department spokesperson Bernadette Galvez said shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday that people should stay clear the stretch of Eagan Road from East Towne Boulevard to Lien Road, as well as the surrounding area, for the several hours. 

"It’s a major gas leak," Galvez said. "We want people to avoid Eagan Road."

A one-block area around the leak was evacuated, including the Princeton Club. Galvez said East Towne Mall did not need to be evacuated. 

Crews were called to respond to the gas leak at 3:11 p.m., and were still working on scene as of 5 p.m. By that time, Galvez said crews were able to shut off the gas, but they still needed to go through each building in the area to check for safety. 

Galvez said the leak started underground at 1760 Eagan Road, and she believes it is natural gas. 

Galvez said she expected it to take "several hours" to secure the area. 

