Mailbox thefts leading to check fraud a growing trend in Madison area, authorities say

Mailbox thefts leading to check fraud is a growing trend in the Madison area, authorities reported.
Criminals steal mail or intercept checks to gain personal and financial information, and sometimes alter the amount or names on a check to steal money, which is called check washing, Madison Area Crime Stoppers spokesperson Tyler Grigg said in a statement.
According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.
“Mail and check fraud are serious crimes that can have a devastating impact on victims, both financially and emotionally,” Grigg said. “We want to remind residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police immediately. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers to submit a tip.”
Crime Stoppers offered these tips to prevent mail and check fraud:
Securely dispose of personal and financial information, such as bank statements and credit card offers, by shredding or destroying them. Deposit checks at a bank or credit union rather than mailing them. Use a locking mailbox or post office box to keep mail secure. Promptly remove mail from the mailbox after delivery. Use online banking or mobile banking to check account balances and transaction history. Sign up for account alerts to be notified of suspicious activity on your accounts. Review credit reports regularly to check for unauthorized activity. Be wary of unsolicited phone calls or emails asking for personal information. Be cautious of unexpected checks and money orders. Purchase checks with security features that make them resistant to check washing.
Anyone who notices suspicious activity on their accounts should contact their bank or credit union immediately.
More information on mail and check fraud is available from the Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
