Mail carrier from Madison gets 2 years probation for stealing mail for cash, gift cards, authorities say

A mail carrier from Madison was sentenced to 2 years of probation for stealing mail to gain cash and gift cards, authorities reported.

Steven Rosa, 29, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to the probation and also fined $2,000 for theft of mail matter by a postal employee, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

Rosa’s theft was discovered after a service technician for a portable toilet company found opened mail in a portable toilet in Sun Prairie on Dec. 28, 2020. On Jan. 4, 2021, more opened mail was found in the same location, as well as in a second portable toilet. The U.S. Postal Service determined the mail was assigned for delivery to Rosa, O’Shea said.

Rosa ultimately admitted to stealing mail from his route for two weeks, and that he was looking for cash and Amazon gift cards. The Postal Service determined that Rosa stole mail from 39 people, and about $245 in cash and gift cards were stolen, O’Shea said.

