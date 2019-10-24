A 53-year-old Madison man who drove for the YWCA was charged Thursday with sexually assaulting a woman with a mental disability whom he was transporting to and from work in September.
Dwain Sykes, who has been fired as a YWCA driver, groped the woman multiple times inside the van he was driving on three separate occasions in September, a criminal complaint alleges.
Video surveillance inside the vehicle, analyzed by Madison police, confirmed the touching, the complaint states.
Vanessa McDowell, CEO of YWCA Madison, said in a statement that Sykes was inappropriately touching two riders. She did not say whether the second victim also had a disability. McDowell said an investigation was conducted immediately and Sykes was fired Sept. 25.
"The driver’s actions are not representative of the values of the YWCA Madison and were in direct violation of our code of conduct," McDowell said. "We immediately contacted law enforcement and are cooperating with their investigation."
YWCA Madison is a local nonprofit focused on racial and gender equity, providing job training and transportation, as well as housing for women, children and families. One of its programs is JobRide, which provides transportation to and from jobs for low-income residents, according to the YWCA’s website.
Sykes is charged with second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim, a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison term and 15 years of extended supervision.
Sykes was convicted in Dane County of misdemeanor battery 20 years ago, but otherwise does not have a criminal record in Wisconsin, according to online court records.
According to the complaint:
The woman, who was receiving support services from YWCA, has a developmental disability and needs help with “skills of daily living,” making decisions, processing new information and solving complex and simple problems.
Her mother told police that the woman functions at about the level of an 8-year-old but may function at higher levels in socialization, communication and other areas. She qualifies as an “adult at risk” under Wisconsin statutes.
Sykes told police he knew the woman had a developmental disability. When Det. Danielle Hall asked whether Sykes touched the woman inappropriately, he said, “Yeah, I did. I shouldn’t have, but I did.”
A police review of video from inside the van states that on Sept. 12, 20 and 24, Sykes could be seen touching the woman inappropriately. The woman moved his hand back multiple times.
In one of the three instances, another woman receiving support services from YWCA was in the van and told Sykes to keep his hands on the steering wheel, but he continued to touch the victim.
In an interview with Safe Harbor — a local child advocacy center that facilitates safe, trauma-informed interviews with victims — the woman said yes when asked whether Sykes “touched her in private places.”
She said she “totally felt uncomfortable with the whole situation.”
“I said stop, too, but he wouldn’t listen, and I tried picking up his hand and moving his hand … to give him the clue that I wasn’t OK with it,” the woman said in the interview.
The woman said Sykes told both women not to say anything about what happened and sometimes bought them candy and items from Starbucks.
Sykes was released Thursday on a $500 signature bond. He is due back in Dane County Circuit Court Nov. 11.