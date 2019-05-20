After being barred from entering Jefferson Middle School Monday morning, a Madison woman created a loud disruption and allegedly threatened to shoot the school, according to Madison police.
School staff members told police the 35-year-old woman threatened to start the school on fire, drive her car through the front doors or "shoot up the school."
The woman, Adrain Harris, denied making such statements, police reported.
Staff members prevented Harris from coming into the school because of past disturbances she has caused, according to police. Harris needs to give staff advanced notice, otherwise she is not allowed on school property.
Officers arrested Harris on tentative charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful trespass. The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m.