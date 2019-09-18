A Madison woman suffered a chipped tooth and fat lip in a road-rage incident on the East Side on Tuesday night, police reported.
The woman was struck in the mouth with a flying juice bottle in the incident on East Washington Avenue at East Johnson Street about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The woman was a passenger in a car and told police a driver was tailgating and honking his horn, so she flipped him off. The motorist then drove alongside the car she was in and hurled juice bottle that hit her in the mouth, DeSpain said, adding that the woman sought treatment at a hospital.
The driver who hurled the juice bottle was described as a black male in his 30s to 40s, with a dark complexion and short hair. He was driving a baby blue car, possibly a 2010-2013 Toyota Corolla.