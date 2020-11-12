Madison woman robbed, cut after getting cash from East Side ATM

A Madison woman was robbed of her money and had her hand cut Wednesday morning after getting cash from an ATM on the East Side, police said.
The 37-year-old woman got cash from the ATM outside of a U.S. Bank at 4602 East Towne Blvd. at around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday when another woman got out from the passenger side of a pick-up truck and pushed the first woman to the ground, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said.
The woman from the truck had a knife in one hand, and there was a struggle with the first woman during which her hand was cut.
The woman with the knife was able to take the cash and got back into the truck, DeSpain said. There was a man in the driver's seat of the truck, which was described as older, white and without a license plate.
DeSpain said the bank was closed due to Veterans Day, and officers could not check surveillance cameras right away.
