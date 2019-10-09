A Madison woman was robbed at gunpoint last Wednesday by a man she met on an online dating site, police reported.
The woman told police she had hung out with the man several times, and thought they were going on a date the night of the crime, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The woman said she met the man at a parking lot near East Towne Mall about 6 p.m. last Wednesday and got into his car. After they drove a short distance, the man robbed her of her cellphone and purse, DeSpain said.
Police said it appears the man gave her false information regarding his identity, and a detective is investigating.