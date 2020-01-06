Madison woman killed in Nebraska interstate collision

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities released the name Monday of a Wisconsin woman who died in a collision involving a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in Nebraska's Hall County.

Sgt. Jason Smith of the Hall County Sheriff's Department identified her as Mary Niedermeier, 72, who lived in Madison, Wisconsin.

First responders were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a spot about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) southwest of Grand Island. They found the woman later identified as Niedermeier had already died.

The collision involved the semitrailer and a vehicle in which Niedermeier was a passenger, the sheriff's department said. Information about both drivers has not been released.