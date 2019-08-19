A 60-year-old Madison woman was cited for a hit-and-run after striking a bicyclist with her car on the Far West Side Sunday evening, police said.
The woman was driving on the 700 block of South Gammon Road around 6:20 p.m. when she hit a 20-year-old Madison man on his bike, according to Madison police.
The man and his bike were dragged a short distance, and then the woman sped away, police reported.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said concerned passersby who came to help the man "were amazed the cyclist suffered only minor injuries."
Officers found the woman later on Apostle Island Road and gave her citations for hit-and-run, operating without insurance and operating with an expired driver's license.