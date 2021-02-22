Madison woman gets year in prison for $3M in tax evasion skimming video gambling machine money

The government presented evidence that from 2015 to 2018, Bullseye evaded $3,028,930 in federal and state taxes, Blader said.

At her sentencing hearing, Lavine apologized for her criminal conduct and told the judge that she went along the tax evasion scheme of Bullseye’s other owner for so long because he promised to make her the majority owner of the business, but he reneged on that promise, Blader said.

Peterson told Lavine that her quest to be the majority owner was a “drug that caused her to compromise her basic values and commit tax evasion to achieve her end goal, ” and said the size of the tax evasion scheme, the large tax loss, and the long period of criminal activity all justified a prison term, Blader reported.

Peterson said that the sentence “will send the message to the business community that no special rules apply to cash businesses. It’s easy to cheat and skim cash, but it is still taxable. … business owners need to be aware that this type of conduct will not be tolerated and will lead to incarceration,” Blader reported.

Five people now have pleaded guilty as part of the tax evasion investigation and Lavine is the fourth to be sentenced.