A Madison woman was killed in a Saturday night crash in Rock County allegedly caused by an Edgerton man who was driving while intoxicated, authorities reported.
The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 213 at Highway 59 in the town of Magnolia, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators said a Chevy Silverado driven by Daniel B. Good, 41, was going east on Highway 59 and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 213. The Silverado struck a Dodge Journey that was northbound on 213.
The 59-year-old woman who was driving the Dodge was killed in the crash and a 53-year-old female passenger suffered multiple injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. Their names were not released.
Good was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, fourth offense operating while intoxicated, and failure to stop for a stop sign.