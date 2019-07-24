A 26-year-old Madison woman died Wednesday morning from injuries sustained when she crashed her motorcycle into a retaining wall on the East Side.
The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. at 30 Dempsey Road, Madison police said.
Witnesses said the operator lost control of the Can-Am Ryker and hit the wall.
A Can-Am Ryker is a three-wheeled motorcycle with two wheels up front.
"She was transported with life-threatening injuries, and succumbed to those injuries several hours later," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The Dane County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death, and will release the identity of the victim after notification of family.