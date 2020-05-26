Madison woman critically injured when impaired driver runs red light, causes crash on West Side, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Madison woman was critically injured Sunday morning when an impaired driver ran a red light and hit her vehicle broadside on the West Side, Madison police reported.

Alisha L. McCann, 30, of Madison, was arrested for causing injury by impaired use of a motor vehicle, and cited for violating a red traffic light, inattentive driving and operating while revoked after the crash, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Witnesses told police a 57-year-old woman was driving her SUV north on South Gammon Road shortly after 10:15 a.m. when McCann’s vehicle on Mineral Point Road blew through a red light and broadsided the SUV, DeSpain said.

The 57-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries, DeSpain said.

