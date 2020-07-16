Madison woman cited for OWI after striking, injuring bicyclist on Near East Side, police say

A Madison woman was cited for causing injury while driving impaired after striking and injuring a bicyclist Wednesday afternoon on the Near East Side, Madison police reported.
A 49-year-old Milwaukee woman was bicycling with three others about 12:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Wilson Street when the Shannon R. Holmes, 37, swerved her car at them, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Three of the bikers were able to make evasive maneuvers to avoid being hit, but the Milwaukee woman was not, and the impact sent her and her bike onto the hood of the car, impacting the windshield, DeSpain said.
The Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, DeSpain said.
Holmes, who was “very apologetic” about the crash, was released to a family member after being arrested, DeSpain said.
