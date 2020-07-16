You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison woman cited for OWI after striking, injuring bicyclist on Near East Side, police say
alert

Madison woman cited for OWI after striking, injuring bicyclist on Near East Side, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo crop
State Journal

A Madison woman was cited for causing injury while driving impaired after striking and injuring a bicyclist Wednesday afternoon on the Near East Side, Madison police reported.

A 49-year-old Milwaukee woman was bicycling with three others about 12:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Wilson Street when the Shannon R. Holmes, 37, swerved her car at them, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Three of the bikers were able to make evasive maneuvers to avoid being hit, but the Milwaukee woman was not, and the impact sent her and her bike onto the hood of the car, impacting the windshield, DeSpain said.

The Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, DeSpain said.

Holmes, who was “very apologetic” about the crash, was released to a family member after being arrested, DeSpain said.

Homicides and hate crimes top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics