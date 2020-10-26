Madison woman arrested for pointing gun, wanting to shoot man who damaged her car

A Madison woman was arrested after pointing a handgun at a man on the Far West Side Sunday and admitting to police she wanted to shoot him for damaging her car, police said.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Morraine View Drive at around 8:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of a woman pointing a gun at a man, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. The man who reported the incident was asleep in his nearby apartment when we was woken up by the sounds of yelling and saw the woman, who appeared angry and was shouting, pointing the gun at a man.

Kenya N. Coleman, 36, admitted to officers she wanted to shoot the 22-year-old man, who had already fled the scene on foot, because she said he had damaged her car. She was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct while armed.

