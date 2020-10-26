Madison woman arrested for pointing gun, wanting to shoot man who damaged her car

A Madison woman was arrested after pointing a handgun at a man on the Far West Side Sunday and admitting to police she wanted to shoot him for damaging her car, police said.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Morraine View Drive at around 8:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of a woman pointing a gun at a man, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. The man who reported the incident was asleep in his nearby apartment when we was woken up by the sounds of yelling and saw the woman, who appeared angry and was shouting, pointing the gun at a man.
Support Local Journalism
Kenya N. Coleman, 36, admitted to officers she wanted to shoot the 22-year-old man, who had already fled the scene on foot, because she said he had damaged her car. She was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct while armed.
Road rage incidents involving guns top recent notable crime news in Madison area
Madison police seeking motorcyclist who pointed gun at family during road rage incident on Far East Side
‘I will end you’: After incident at stop light, man points gun at woman at gas station, Madison police say
Former Columbus mayor indicted on bank fraud charge over grocery store deal
Multiple home burglaries reported in Fitchburg, police say
Madison man arrested for disorderly conduct, allegedly called woman a racial slur
Man in wheelchair battered, robbed by 2 men before being pushed into Starkweather Creek, Madison police say
Spark ignited vapors in shredder at Far East Side recycling business, starting $30K fire
Complaint: Verona man angry over child custody situation attacked FBI office door with axe
2 Madison men charged with toppling, damaging Capitol statues in June
Man arrested after driving stolen Volkswagen into ditch on Beltline then running from officers
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.