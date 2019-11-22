A Madison woman was arrested for second offense OWI early Sunday morning after her car ended up partially inside the DiRienzo Monument Company, 2436 Regent St., Madison police reported.
A passerby noticed the heavily damaged car protruding from the building and called police about 2 a.m. Sunday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The witness said the driver, Keisha A. El, 32, got out of the car, laid on the ground, and said, ‘Don't call the police,’ as officers already were on their way, DeSpain said.
El was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and arrested for second offense operating while intoxicated and cited for reckless driving, DeSpain said.
