Madison woman arrested for drunken driving after East Side crash that severely injured passenger, police say

Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A Madison woman was arrested for drunken driving after an East Side crash that broke her leg and severely injured a passenger, Madison police reported.

A witness told police that he and other motorists were stopped for a red light at East Johnson Street and North First Street shortly after midnight when a Mercedes Benz came speeding up from behind. The witness said the driver of that car was about to rear-end one of the stopped cars, but swerved at the last moment, striking a traffic light and extensively damaging the car, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The driver Jadyn C. Dyreson, 19, suffered a broken leg, while a 21-year-old female passenger was taken to a hospital where doctors found she had a fractured sternum, a concussion, and possible internal bleeding, DeSpain said.

A third passenger, a 26-year-old man, fled the scene but was caught by officer and arrested for resisting and bail jumping, DeSpain said.

Dyreson was arrested on tentative charges of causing injury by drunken driving, DeSpain said.

