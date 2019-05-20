Try 3 months for $3
A Madison woman who was seen driving all over the road Sunday night was stopped by police and arrested for her alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.

Christie Waugh, 52, was taken to the Dane County Jail after failing field sobriety tests, the Middleton Police Department said.

At about 7:25 p.m. Sunday, a traffic complaint came in about a vehicle on the eastbound Beltline near University Avenue in Middleton.

"The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle after observing it deviate from its designated lane," said Sgt. Jessica Quamme.

Waugh showed signs of impairment from alcohol use, police said.

She also was ticketed for operating a motor vehicle while revoked, deviation from designated lane and drinking open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

