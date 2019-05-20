A Madison woman who was seen driving all over the road Sunday night was stopped by police and arrested for her alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Christie Waugh, 52, was taken to the Dane County Jail after failing field sobriety tests, the Middleton Police Department said.
At about 7:25 p.m. Sunday, a traffic complaint came in about a vehicle on the eastbound Beltline near University Avenue in Middleton.
"The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle after observing it deviate from its designated lane," said Sgt. Jessica Quamme.
Waugh showed signs of impairment from alcohol use, police said.
She also was ticketed for operating a motor vehicle while revoked, deviation from designated lane and drinking open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
Suspect arrested after racially charged fight on Metro bus, Madison police say
A white man who repeatedly used the N-word on a Metro Transit bus Saturday got into a fight with a black man and was arrested after he got off, Madison police said.
Scott Munch, 42, who has no permanent address, was tentatively charged with battery to a public transit passenger, disorderly conduct and bail jumping, police said.
Read the whole story here.
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Infants rescued from car, sleeping driver arrested, Madison police say
Two babies in the backseat of a running car stopped in a traffic lane on John Nolen Drive were rescued by first responders who broke a car window after the driver fell asleep.
Rosavi Cabrera, 37, of Madison, was tentatively charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and fourth-offense operating under the influence with passengers under 16 in the vehicle, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Deputy pepper sprayed, suspect reported missing, officials say
A Dane County man who might be having a mental health issue pepper sprayed a Columbia County deputy early Monday morning then fled in a stolen vehicle after he abandoned his vehicle in the town of Dane.
Joshua Martin, 30, was last seen in the town of West Point near Prairie du Sac after abandoning the vehicle he stole, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said. He was spotted walking through yards in a subdivision, near Lake Wisconsin.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Knife-swinging man arrested, allegedly had dispute with female acquaintance, police say
A Madison man was arrested Friday after allegedly swinging a knife at a female acquaintance, claiming she stole from him.
Tquan Wiley, 20, was tentatively charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct while armed, resisting/obstructing causing substantial bodily harm/soft issue injury, attempted battery to a police officer and threats to injure law enforcement, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Carrying cash register early in the morning leads to arrest, Janesville police say
A man seen carrying a cash register out of a Janesville fraternal organization early Sunday morning was arrested later in the day, after being seen by a resident and recognized as someone who was arrested last year for an alleged similar burglary.
Edmund Reetz, 38, Edgerton, was tentatively charged with burglary, theft and felony bail jumping, Janesville police said.
Read the whole story here.
Janesville Police Department
Man clad in underwear arrested for alleged 7th operating under the influence offense
A Janesville man wearing underwear and nothing else was arrested early Thursday morning for his alleged seventh operating under the influence offense.
David Dutcher, 41, was taken to the Rock County Jail at about 12:30 a.m. following his arrest on Highway 11 near South Kessler Road, the Sheriff's Office said.
Read the whole story here.
Rock County Sheriff's Office
Alleged drug dealers arrested during search of South Side apartment, Madison police say
Two Madison men were arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly dealing cocaine out of their South Side apartment.
Royrel Gatson, 34, and David Dorenzo, 43, were tentatively charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, with Gatson also tentatively charged with delivery of cocaine and Dorenzo tentatively charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Two years in prison for man who kept chemicals, bomb-making materials in apartment
A man whose Far West Side Madison apartment became a hazardous materials site after police and firefighters last year found it filled with chemical experiments and two small improvised explosives was sentenced Monday to two years in prison.
Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford told Brian Campbell (right), 31, now of Carol Stream, Illinois, that while prosecutors presented no evidence to support their claim that Campbell was plotting a bomb attack on a public building, Campbell had offered no credible explanation for his experiments that endangered people in his apartment building on Timber Lake Trail.
Read the whole story here.
ED TRELEVEN, STATE JOURNAL
Jury finds man guilty in 2017 convenience store homicide
A Dane County jury deliberated for about 5½ hours before finding a Madison man guilty late Friday of the 2017 shooting death of a man at a South Side convenience store.
The jury of eight men and four women found Dametrius A. Reeves, 37, guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the Aug. 2, 2017, shooting of Kendrith Young, 33, at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 2703 W. Beltline. Reeves was also found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for wounds suffered by Rodney Lemon Jr., who was with Young.
Read the whole story here.
ED TRELEVEN, STATE JOURNAL
