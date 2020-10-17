 Skip to main content
Madison woman arrested for 6th OWI offense, State Patrol says

Madison woman arrested for 6th OWI offense, State Patrol says

State Patrol
WISCONSIN STATE PATROL

A Madison woman was arrested for an alleged sixth OWI offense in Columbia County on Friday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

A State Patrol trooper pulled over Samone Nicole Miller, 30, shortly before 9 p.m. after a complaint was lodged about a vehicle being driven on Highway 33 near Highway U that was not maintaining lines, nearly got in a crash and was traveling slowly, the State Patrol said in a statement.

Miller was allegedly displaying "multiple signs of impairment," the State Patrol said, and was arrested on a tentative sixth OWI charge after taking a field sobriety test.

