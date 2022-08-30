Madison woman arrested as party to fatal North Side shooting, police say

A Madison woman has been arrested as a party to a fatal North Side shooting last month, Madison police reported.

Jakyra Peeples, 22, was taken into custody without incident around 4:30 p.m. Monday on Morraine View Drive on tentative charges of being a party to the crime of homicide and obstructing, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Police didn’t release any details on Peeples’ alleged involvement in the case and the investigation is ongoing, Fryer said.

Aquille T. Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested on Aug. 4 in Dayton, Ohio, on charges of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting death of Laron D. Bynum, 18. Lowe waived his right to an extradition hearing after his arrest.

Bynum was fatally shot in a stolen car last month on Madison’s North Side by people helping the car’s owner look for the car, according to a criminal complaint that was filed in late July but unsealed Aug. 11 following the arrest of a suspect in the shooting.

The complaint states a man who was arrested on an Illinois warrant as police investigated Bynum's death told police he was with Lowe and others on July 22 as they went to look for a stolen 2020 Kia Optima, which its owner had been told was on Vera Court on Madison’s North Side.

Shots were fired on Vera Court, authorities said, and the stolen Optima, chased by a Nissan Rogue, was again shot after a chase that ended in the 1700 block of Vahlen Street. A person inside the Optima told police that Bynum, a back seat passenger, was struck by a bullet while the car was on Vera Court, the complaint states.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.