Madison woman arrested as party to fatal North Side shooting, Madison police say

A Madison woman has been arrested as a party to a fatal North Side shooting last month, Madison police reported.

Jakyra Peeples, 22, was taken into custody without incident around 4:30 p.m. Monday on Morraine View Drive on tentative charges of party to a crime of homicide and obstructing, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Police didn’t release any details on Peeples’ involvement in the case and the investigation is ongoing, Fryer said.

Aquille T. Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested on Aug. 4 in Dayton, Ohio on charges of first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree reckless endangerment. He waived his right to an extradition hearing after his arrest.

The Milwaukee man who was fatally shot in a stolen car last month on Madison’s North Side was shot by people helping the car’s owner look for the car, according to a criminal complaint that was filed in late July but unsealed on Thursday following the arrest of a suspect in the shooting.

The complaint states a man who was arrested on an Illinois warrant as police investigated the shooting death of Laron D. Bynum, 18, told police he was with Lowe and others on July 22 as they went to look for a stolen 2020 Kia Optima, which its owner had been told at that point was on Vera Court on Madison’s North Side.

The shooting occurred on Vera Court, and the stolen Optima, chased by a Nissan Rogue, was again shot after a chase that ended in the 1700 block of Vahlen Street, where the Optima came to a stop with its engine still running. A person who was inside the Optima, also interviewed by police, said Bynum, a back seat passenger, was struck by a bullet while the car was on Vera Court, the complaint states.