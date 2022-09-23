Madison to reduce speed limits on 2 more streets this year

Madison will reduce speed limits on two more streets in the final push this year in the city’s Vision Zero campaign aimed at curbing traffic deaths.

The city said that on Monday, the speed limit on a section of about 1.8 miles of Portage Road from East Washington Avenue to Churchill Heights Park will be cut from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

Seven people have been seriously injured since 2016 in crashes on Portage Road, the city said.

Portage Road is a residential street near the airport that features many apartment buildings and homes, along with a school and a park.

The city also plans to build an island in the curve on Portage Road in the future, which will help slow traffic along the bend.

Temporary digital signboards and new permanent signs will be used to remind drivers of the speed limit changes.

The final street scheduled for a speed limit reduction this year will be Segoe Road from University Avenue to Odana Road, which will be cut from 30 mph to 25 mph in October, the city said.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway launched the Vision Zero campaign in 2020 with the goal of eliminating traffic-related deaths and injuries by the end of the decade.

The program also has seen speed limit reductions on portions of East Washington Avenue, Whitney Way, Mineral Point Road, Park Street, John Nolen Drive, and Old Sauk Road.