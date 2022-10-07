Madison to reduce speed limit on portion of Segoe Road in final Vision Zero move of year

Madison will reduce the speed limit on a portion of Segoe Road on the West Side in the final move this year in the city’s Vision Zero campaign aimed at curbing traffic deaths.

On Monday, the speed limit on a section of about 2.2 miles of Segoe Road from University Avenue to Odana Road will be cut from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

The section of Segoe Road was selected due to the busy multi-modal street traffic, its proximity to a school and park, and the number of residents, restaurants and a large shopping area, the city said.

Temporary digital signboards and new permanent signs will be used to alert drivers to the speed limit changes.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway launched the Vision Zero campaign in 2020 with the goal of eliminating traffic-related deaths and injuries by the end of the decade.

The program also has seen speed limit reductions on portions of East Washington Avenue, Whitney Way, Mineral Point Road, Park Street, John Nolen Drive, Old Sauk Road, and Portage Road.

The city said Madison crash data shows crashes are down 5% for the first half of 2022, compared to the first half of 2021, and fatal and serious injury crashes are down 29% in the first half of 2022, compared to the first half of 2021.