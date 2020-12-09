Madison teens escape from stolen car after driving into marsh, car goes up in flames shortly after

A stolen car filled with four Madison teenagers was driven into a marsh on the Southeast Side Tuesday afternoon when the minors escaped from the car shortly before it went up in flames, police said.
Witnesses told officers the 2020 Hyundai Elantra, which was stolen from McFarland, was going at an estimated 90 to 100 mph when the driver ran through the intersection of Femrite Drive and Agriculture Drive at around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said. A witness also said the car went "flying" into the air, and the driver lost control of the car when it landed, hitting a traffic sign that then also flew 20 to 30 feet in the air.
Another witness said the car then drove into the marsh at about 60 mph, and four teens got out of the car and started running. Shortly after, the car started on fire.
Support Local Journalism
Madison fire put out the flames. The car was taken out of the marsh, which DeSpain said took over an hour, and it was totaled.
Officers found two of the passengers, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, who sought medical help for complaints of back pain. Madison police searched for the other passenger and the driver of the car, but they were not found.
$1 million bail for man charged with killing Brittany Zimmermann tops recent notable crime news in Madison area
Bail set at $1 million for man charged in Brittany Zimmermann homicide
Occupied car hit, but no injuries reported in series of Sunday shootings, Madison police say
Madison police identify officer seriously injured in Sun Prairie crash that killed wife
Shots heard from condo before officers enter, find man's body in apparent suicide after domestic struggle
Man pleads guilty to gun possession during Downtown unrest, but issue of his arrest remains
Driver seriously injured in Williamson Street crash involving alcohol, high speeds, Madison police say
Madison police release pictures of Far East Side ‘porch pirates’
3 more Wisconsin prisoners die from COVID-19, DOC reports
Madison police, U.S. Marshals arrest 15-year-old suspect in Chicago homicide
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.