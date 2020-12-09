Madison teens escape from stolen car after driving into marsh, car goes up in flames shortly after

A stolen car filled with four Madison teenagers was driven into a marsh on the Southeast Side Tuesday afternoon when the minors escaped from the car shortly before it went up in flames, police said.

Witnesses told officers the 2020 Hyundai Elantra, which was stolen from McFarland, was going at an estimated 90 to 100 mph when the driver ran through the intersection of Femrite Drive and Agriculture Drive at around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said. A witness also said the car went "flying" into the air, and the driver lost control of the car when it landed, hitting a traffic sign that then also flew 20 to 30 feet in the air.

Another witness said the car then drove into the marsh at about 60 mph, and four teens got out of the car and started running. Shortly after, the car started on fire.

Madison fire put out the flames. The car was taken out of the marsh, which DeSpain said took over an hour, and it was totaled.

Officers found two of the passengers, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, who sought medical help for complaints of back pain. Madison police searched for the other passenger and the driver of the car, but they were not found.