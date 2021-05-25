Madison teen pleads guilty in UW Arboretum murders, agrees to testify against co-defendant

One of two Madison men charged in the execution-style killings of a married couple in the UW-Madison Arboretum last year pleaded guilty Tuesday to lesser charges and will likely testify against his co-defendant.
Ali'Jah Larrue, 19, will not be sentenced until after Khari O. Sanford, 20, goes to trial in the March 30, 2020, deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre.
Prosecutors believe Sanford fired the shots that killed the couple. He had been dating one of the couple's three children, Miriam Potter Carre, and at the time was living with Potter Carre at an Airbnb rented for the couple by the victims, according to a criminal complaint in the case.
Potter, 52, and Carre, 57, were found in the Arboretum by a jogger March 31, 2020. Carre died at the scene, and Potter died at a hospital a short time later. Investigators determined they had been shot to death at close range.
Potter was a family medicine physician at the Wingra Family Medical Center. Carre was an educator and former coaching director for Regent Soccer Club, and offered consulting services to students and their families for the college search and application process.
Sanford and Potter Carre had gotten into disagreements with the girl's parents about COVID-19 precautions being taken in the family's Near West Side home, according to court documents.
Sanford's trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 4, but earlier this month a judge agreed to allow Sanford's lawyers to quit the case after the attorneys said their relationship with Sanford was "irreparably broken." Sanford had filed a complaint against his attorneys with the state Office of Lawyer Regulation, although he told the judge he wanted them to remain on his case.
It could be a challenge to find an attorney with the state Public Defender's Office qualified to handle a first-degree intentional homicide case who has a schedule open enough to absorb the large file that accompanies Sanford's case in time to represent him at a trial in October.
The criminal complaint states investigators used GPS data from Larrue's phone and video surveillance footage to track the movements of a white Volkswagen minivan Potter and Carre had lent to their daughter and which Sanford and Larrue allegedly used to take Potter and Carre from their home late on the night of March 30. The couple appeared to be dressed for bed when they were found.
The complaint states Sanford reportedly confessed to the shootings to a friend the day after they occurred and said Larrue was with him at the time, and the friend heard him discussing the incident in a phone call with Larrue in which he worried that Potter had survived and might implicate him in the crime. Police say text messages recovered from Potter Carre's phone also put Larrue, who went by the nickname "Huncho," in the company of Sanford shortly after the shootings.
The friend also told police he overheard a conversation between Sanford and Potter Carre earlier in March 2020 in which "Miriam discussed with Khari the idea of how they could get money," the complaint says, and that Potter Carre told Sanford that her parents were rich. Potter Carre has not been implicated in her parents' killings.
In a court filing in March of this year, prosecutors asked for the admission of so-called "other acts" evidence against Sanford, including photos of Sanford with a gun, taken as recently as a few weeks before the shootings, found during searches of phones belonging to Sanford and Potter Carre. Prosecutors also sought the admission of photos of Larrue with a gun. There were also text conversations recovered in which Sanford and Potter Carre discuss his gun, the filing states.
A video recovered from Sanford's phone, from March 6, 2020, also shows him demonstrating the operation of a .357-caliber Glock handgun. Bullet casings found at the scene in the Arboretum were .357-caliber casings, a prosecution court filing states.
One of Sanford's former lawyers said last month that the October trial dates might not be necessary because talks on Sanford's behalf were ongoing with prosecutors.