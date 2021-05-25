Madison teen pleads guilty in UW Arboretum murders, agrees to testify against co-defendant

Sanford and Potter Carre had gotten into disagreements with the girl's parents about COVID-19 precautions being taken in the family's Near West Side home, according to court documents.

Sanford's trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 4, but earlier this month a judge agreed to allow Sanford's lawyers to quit the case after the attorneys said their relationship with Sanford was "irreparably broken." Sanford had filed a complaint against his attorneys with the state Office of Lawyer Regulation, although he told the judge he wanted them to remain on his case.

It could be a challenge to find an attorney with the state Public Defender's Office qualified to handle a first-degree intentional homicide case who has a schedule open enough to absorb the large file that accompanies Sanford's case in time to represent him at a trial in October.

The criminal complaint states investigators used GPS data from Larrue's phone and video surveillance footage to track the movements of a white Volkswagen minivan Potter and Carre had lent to their daughter and which Sanford and Larrue allegedly used to take Potter and Carre from their home late on the night of March 30. The couple appeared to be dressed for bed when they were found.