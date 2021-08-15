Madison teen killed in drive-by shooting near Camp Randall Saturday night

A 17-year-old Madison high school student was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting Saturday night at a residence near Camp Randall stadium, police said.

The teen, whose identity has not yet been released, was shot about 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the 10 block of Lathrop Street, Madison Police Sgt. Ryan Gibson said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where life-saving measures were administered, but the teenager died, Gibson said.

Police discovered "multiple" shell casings in the street, and witnesses said there were about 100 people in the street just prior to the shooting, Gibson said.

At a media briefing Sunday afternoon, police did not identify the male victim but said he attended school in the Madison School District. Police said it was unclear whether the teen was the intended victim.

Police had no suspects in the shooting as of mid-day Sunday.

Police responded to reports of two other gun-related incidents later Sunday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Atwood Avenue on the East Side on reports of shots fired, Gibson said.